Released WWE Superstar ready to return as Alexa Bliss' Lilly 

Chelsea Green has revealed she would jump on the chance of returning to WWE if she was offered the Lilly gimmick. The former WWE star claims it is the type of character she wants to be on screen.

WWE released a few Superstars in April 201 as a part of their budget cuts and Chelsea Green was among them. Apart from her, the company also released Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley, and Wesley Blake.

While speaking on the Those Wrestling Girls podcast, Chelsea Green claimed she was open to a WWE return. However, she added the comeback would only happen if she was offered the Lilly gimmick by the company. She said:

"Honestly, if they called me and said do you want to be Lilly, I would in a heartbeat. Because that is totally the type of character that I just feel like we need to see, and I want to be that person."

Chelsea Green also claimed she was jealous of Alexa Bliss for getting to work in character with The Fiend and wanted to team up with them.

Chelsea Green on WWE releasing her in April

Chelsea Green was on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast earlier this summer when she was quizzed on her release. The former WWE star did not have a concrete answer and claimed she was always pitching ideas to get on the screen.

She said:

"I did show up all the time when I wasn't booked and I continuously pitched – probably, that could of been my downfall is just nonstop bombarding everyone with emails and pitches and everything. That's just the way my head works. It doesn't work necessarily in a way that's great for actual in-ring wrestling, my head works creatively. So, I love coming up with new ideas and characters and storylines. That's what I always did and pushed for – some sort of character that was different. But it's really hard to say why I think I was released. I keep thinking about it and keep wondering."

In some exciting personal news, Chelsea Green is set to marry Matt Cardona on New Year's Eve.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush