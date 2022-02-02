Released WWE Superstar received Vince McMahon's support after a heated backstage argument

Vince McMahon did not want Nia Jax to take as many bumps as the rest of WWE’s women’s division after she joined the main roster.

Jax moved from NXT to RAW during the WWE Draft in July 2016. As the largest woman in the company at the time, she was advised not to let people knock her down too easily during matches.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, the former RAW Women’s Champion said a certain co-worker “wasn’t too happy” about her push in 2016. WWE producer Fit Finlay called a meeting and informed the women’s division that Jax had received special instructions from Vince McMahon:

“I’ll never forget, these girls were just yelling at me about something so stupid, about how I bump, whatever," said Nia Jax. "I remember Fit Finlay standing up for me. He goes, ‘Actually, this is directly from Vincent Kennedy McMahon that she does not bump until the end of a match, so I don’t know why you’re mad at her.’”

Jax's disagreement with the unnamed superstar once led to a physical match at a live event. She added that “some other psycho” also yelled at her around that time due to frustrations about her in-ring performances.

Nia Jax on the competition that exists in Vince McMahon’s WWE

In 2016, the RAW women’s division only consisted of six superstars: Alicia Fox, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks.

Jax did not go on to name the person she had real-life issues with, but she confirmed that they are now on good terms:

“There’s egos, everybody wants to get up on top. That person and me are cool, we’re super cool now. It’s funny because we look back and laugh and gosh, what a crazy time. But s*** happens and, yeah, we did, we laid into each other in the ring and it got a little scrappy.”

Jax also spoke in the interview about her legitimate fight with Charlotte Flair during their infamous RAW match in August 2021. The 37-year-old clarified that Flair is one of her best friends and they quickly resolved their problem after the match.

