Released WWE Superstar renames his popular move after leaving the company

A former WWE Superstar just renamed one of his most popular signature moves after leaving the company last year.

Before signing with WWE, Matt Riddle was one of the top stars on the independent scene. Hence, when he debuted in NXT, Riddle immediately resonated with the fans.

Matt Riddle quickly became one of the most popular stars in the company. His in-ring skills helped him receive a main roster call-up pretty quickly. Even on the main roster, Riddle continued his impressive run as he won the United States Championship before forming a successful tag team with Randy Orton.

While his professional life was on the rise, Riddle's personal life was filled with controversy that eventually led to his release from the company in September 2023.

After his release, Matt Riddle has continued to ply his trade in the Indies. Recently, he made his NJPW in-ring debut at Battle in the Valley, where he teamed with Jeff Cobb against Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito of TMDK. During the match, Riddle used his famous signature move, Bro Derrick, on Bad Dude Tito.

When NJPW shared a clip of the move named Bro Derrick, Riddle was quick to mention that the move was now called "Bro-Stone".

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Riddle opened up on his WWE release

WWE released a lot of its talent last year after the company merged with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings. Riddle was one of the stars released from the company.

Recently, The Original Bro appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he opened up about his release from the company.

"You know, I ruffled some feathers with HR in the last couple months I was there. I asked a couple questions, this, that, plus other things. So I think there’s multiple reasons why they got rid of me, but it is what it is. One door shuts and another one opens and you just learn from your mistakes and stuff," said Matt Riddle.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Riddle will be able to make a comeback to the company in the future.

What do you think of Matt Riddle renaming his signature move? Sound off in the comments section.

