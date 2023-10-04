Released WWE Superstar reveals that he wrestled several matches on RAW while unsigned

A former WWE Superstar claimed he wrestled multiple matches for the company while still being unsigned. He further added that he kept doing the same for almost three months.

The wrestler in question is former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, who made his debut in 2016. He faced the then-Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins in a singles match at an episode of RAW. Nese lost the match but was able to showcase his potential. He later wrestled on 205 Live, winning his only championship title with the company. Nese was released from his contract in 2021. He signed a contract with AEW later in the same year and has been a part of their roster since.

Replying to a post on Twitter about his first win in WWE over Rich Swann, the former Cruiserweight Champion, shed light on an intriguing backstory regarding the match. Tony Nese stated that it was just his second match on live TV.

The AEW star claimed he hadn't signed any contract with the company then.

"My second live TV match ever was in the Staples Center. Still unsigned at the time, I took a redeye home and went directly to work, I trained like 10 clients that day, and not one of them gave a sh*t what I just did less than 24hrs ago. Proceeded to do this for almost 3 months," Nese wrote.

Tony Nese has not been able to replicate his WWE run in AEW

AEW has acquired some of the most popular names in professional wrestling. Their roster looks pretty stacked. As a result, some of the signings are bound to vanish from TV time to time.

Tony Nese is one such name. In 205 Live, he won a championship and was constantly involved in feuds with the top names. However, he hasn't done anything of note since he joined the roster. The former WWE Superstar hasn't been seen on AEW programming for a while now.

