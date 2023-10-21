Released WWE Superstar’s heartwarming gesture ahead of SmackDown

A recently released WWE Superstar made a heartwarming gesture on social media.

The Stamford-based company let go of several superstars and staff members in September. The cuts were made following the merger with UFC. Mustafa Ali was one of those names. He was moved to NXT earlier this year and as soon as he started to gain some momentum on the developmental brand, Ali was released from his contract.

Mustafa Ali recently took to his Twitter/X to share details of his heartwarming gesture. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he was putting his previously worn wrestling gear on sale. Ali claimed he would donate all the money to the relief funds to support people suffering because of the Israel-Palestine war.

"If you would like to donate to @HelpingHandUSA directly: https://www1.hhrd.org/Campaigns/Palestine-Relief…," Mustafa Ali wrote.

You can read the entire thread below:

Expand Tweet

Mustafa Ali was having a great time in NXT. He was supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. It is one of the reasons why Ali's release was very shocking.

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shares his views on the Israel-Palestine war

The Israel-Palestine war has got people from all walks of life talking. Many people want the conflict to be resolved peacefully, as it is resulting in the loss of innocent lives. Mustafa Ali is no exception to this.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter. Ali believes that instead of picking sides, killings and the conflict should be ended.

"Innocents are dying and the world tells you to pick a side. There is no evil intent in my words. I have no bias against anyone for their religion. End the killings. End the occupation. End the conflict," wrote Ali.

Here is the Instagram Post:

What are your thoughts on Mustafa Ali's release? Do you think we've seen the last of him inside a pro-wrestling ring? Sound of in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches