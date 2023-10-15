"There is no evil intent in my words" - Former WWE star speaks out on Israel-Palestine war

The Israel-Palestine war has got people from all walks of life talking, including WWE stars. A recently released superstar spoke out about the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The world has changed over the past couple of weeks since the Israel-Palestine war broke out. People want the conflict to be resolved peacefully as it is resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

Recently released WWE star Mustafa Ali spoke out about the ongoing war with a statement on his social media. The US-born star called for the world to stop picking sides, and end the killing and the occupation, to put a rest to the conflict.

Here is what he wrote:

"Innocents are dying and the world tells you to pick a side. There is no evil intent in my words. I have no bias against anyone for their religion. End the killings. End the occupation. End the conflict," wrote Ali.

Check out his Instagram post on the topic below:

Ali went through many ups and downs in his WWE career. He continued to give his best in the ring, in hopes of receiving better bookings, and a well-deserved push. However, WWE released him from his contract in September 2023. He went out of the company without winning any championships in his WWE career.

Mustafa Ali may have won his first WWE title had he not been released

Mustafa Ali did not have the best of times on the main roster, as he got many start-stop pushes on both RAW and SmackDown. However, his move to NXT was seen as a positive one, especially as he was getting better opportunities on the developmental brand.

Ali was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. He was released from the company just days before the match.

Dominik lost the title to Trick Williams at the show, who was Ali’s replacement in the contest. Fans could have very well seen the released star win the title instead.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also reported that NXT had plans for the former superstar through the WrestleMania season in 2024. The report also stated that Ali had been "banged up" by this point:

"People I spoke to in NXT were unhappy about Mustafa Ali’s release. They had plans for him until almost WrestleMania season next year. I know a lot of people said, ‘yeah, well Mustafa Ali asked for his release.’ — Yeah two years ago! Things change. He was working with Shawn Michaels now. Satisfying stuff. He was getting working on an injury to make this NXT run happen as well. He was banged up."

While many fans wanted to see Ali get some good matches and rivalries, his release was seen as a bad move by many. It came at a time when he was rebuilding his momentum on the third brand.

Do you think Mustafa Ali should have been retained by WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.