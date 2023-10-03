WWE creative reportedly had plans for 37-year-old who was working with Shawn Michaels prior to his shocking release

In Philadelphia next year during WrestleMania season, a released WWE Superstar was to play a significant role as he only recently found his mojo after slowly building it up.

Mustafa Ali won a Battle Royal on the May 15 episode of RAW to become the No. 1 Contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. He received a considerable amount of popularity. However, Ali was unable to sustain the momentum he carried through in Saudi Arabia and overall. Things changed for the better during Ali's run in NXT, which started by the end of May.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, sources within the company are disappointed that Mustafa Ali was released as they had plans for him through the WrestleMania season in 2024. The report also stated that Ali had been "banged up" by this point:

“People I spoke to in NXT were unhappy about Mustafa Ali’s release. They had plans for him until almost WrestleMania season next year. I know a lot of people said, ‘yeah, well Mustafa Ali asked for his release.’ — Yeah two years ago! Things change. He was working with Shawn Michaels now. Satisfying stuff. He was getting working on an injury to make this NXT run happen as well. He was banged up.” [H/T: RSN]

The abrupt nature of the release was that Ali was originally slated to work through NXT No Mercy by competing on the show against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. He was ultimately replaced by Trick Williams, who went on to defeat "Dirty" Dom and become the new champion.

When Mustafa Ali said he was already the "People's Champion" in WWE

While that moniker is synonymous with WWE legend The Rock, Mustafa Ali revealed on WWE's The Bump that he was the "People's Champion" on account of what his name means.

This was prior to him facing Gunther in Saudi Arabia. During that time, he even addressed his frustration regarding how he was booked over the years, voicing a desire to hold a title in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Mustafa means the chosen one. And more specifically, the one that's chosen from the people. It seems like I'm already the new people's champion," Ali said.

He was unable to fulfill his desire of becoming the "Champion of the People" while working with WWE. Nevertheless, the future is filled with possibilities for the 37-year-old star.

