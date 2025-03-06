Released WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Charlotte Flair after she posts a photo with The Rock

Charlotte Flair shared multiple photos on social media, including one with The Rock. Her Instagram post caught the attention of Isla Dawn, who sent a two-word message to The Queen.

Ad

On February 8, 2025, Dawn was released by WWE, ending her seven-year tenure with the company. Her release also disbanded The Unholy Union, as Alba Fyre now remains on her own in the company. Dawn and Fyre are former one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and former one-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Dawn commented with a two-word message on Flair's post. The Queen hyped up her "season 2" ahead of her big title match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

"We’re seated 😍," wrote Dawn

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch opened up about her friendship with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch has opened up about her friendship with Charlotte Flair, stating that they have always had each other's backs. The Man also doesn't intend to maintain a hostile relationship with The Queen, considering their on-screen issues.

Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Lynch stated:

"If she [Charlotte] ever needed anything, I would have always been there, and I'm pretty sure that she would say the same thing. Having that hostility towards somebody kind of weighs on you. You know what I mean? And I think life is too short for that, and we've witnessed that; we've seen the tragic passing of people way far too young, like Bray Wyatt, like Luke Harper."

Ad

Flair made her triumphant WWE return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #27 and secured a historic win. After a few weeks of back-and-forth teasing, Flair chose to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. This will be the first time they cross paths in a match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback