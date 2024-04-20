Released WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to IYO SKY

WWE Superstar IYO SKY, along with the fans, have been stunned by the release of a 35-year-old female star from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Damage CTRL member had a heartwarming message for Xia Li after she was let go, and the latter star has now responded to the former WWE Women's Champion on social media.

Li's last major feud was against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. However, the 35-year-old failed to capture the singles title. The Genius of SKY was disheartened by The Protector's exit from the company.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former WWE Women's Champion shared a heartfelt message with Xia Li, stating she will miss her. The 35-year-old star responded to IYO SKY with a two-word message after Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out Xia Li's tweet below:

"Love you 😘," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Xia Li sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H after her departure

Stars such as Xyon Quinn, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga were also released by World Wrestling Entertainment alongside Xia Li.

She was a part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic and also became the first Chinese woman to compete in the Stamford-based promotion. This is indeed an accomplishment for The Protector to be proud of.

On social media, Li announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion and also thanked the Chief Content Officer Triple H for all the opportunities.

Below is an excerpt from Xia Li's heartfelt note:

"I am sincerely grateful to WWE and HHH for welcoming me into this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Protector outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans will have to wait until Li's 90-day non-compete clause ends to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE