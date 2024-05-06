Released WWE Superstar set for major debut

A released WWE Superstar's first booking outside of the company has been announced. WWE has released several stars in recent weeks, and one of them has already booked an appearance.

Cameron Grimes was let go by the promotion last month and shared an emotional video following his release. His final match in the company was a loss to Bron Breakker on the April 12 edition of SmackDown. Breakker demolished Grimes in a match that lasted under two minutes.

Following his release, Elevation Pro Wrestling announced that Trevor Lee (formerly known as Cameron Grimes) will be making an appearance at their Homecoming event on July 27 in North Carolina.

Expand Tweet

Grimes joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 and captured the North American Championship during his time in NXT. He never won a championship on the main roster while with the company.

Bill Apter reacts to Cameron Grimes getting released by WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on Cameron Grimes getting released by the company and the heartbreaking video he posted after he was let go.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter said Grimes' emotional video was one of the saddest things he has ever seen. He noted that Grimes told his father he had signed with the company before he passed, and now he's been released years later.

"One of the most sad things I have ever seen. Cameron Grimes has been released as of when we are taping this today, and he put a video on twitter crying that his whole life has been made up of WWE. Before his father died, he told him that he has been signed with WWE and made him happy and now years later, they have just released him. That's one of the most heart-wrenching videos I have ever seen," said Apter. [From 10:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jinder Mahal was also recently released by the company and shared a video as well. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the released stars and if any of them get the chance to return to the promotion down the line.