Released WWE Superstar shares cryptic update about their future

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a cryptic update regarding the future after being released from the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Aliyah, whose real name is Nhooph Al-Areebi. The 29-year-old signed a developmental deal with WWE in March 2015. She made her in-ring debut in June during an NXT live event. Her first televised match was a number one contender's battle royal for Bayley's NXT Women's Championship, which was won by Carmella in January 2016.

Aliya was drafted to SmackDown in 2021. She made her main roster debut in a tag-team match during the November 12 edition of Friday night show. She was released from her WWE contract earlier this year in September. During that period, the company released some big names, including Dolph Ziggler, Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and many more.

Aliyah recently took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message with her followers. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared an image of herself seemingly performing a moonsault inside a wrestling ring. In the captions, she referred to herself by her real name.

It should be noted that the former female superstar just recently changed her Instagram name from Aliyah to her original name:

"Oh hey there Nhooph 👋Let’s have some fun 😘," she said.

You can check the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praises Aliyah

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in August last year. Following the win, Booker T praised Aliyah and called her a diamond in the rough.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T lauded the female superstar for her strong presence. He claimed to have been impressed with her work inside the ring.

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her. I've been impressed with her to not go out there and scr*w it up. When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that, h said."

What are your thoughts on Booker T's assessment of Aliyah? Sound off in the comments section below.