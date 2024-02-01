Released WWE Superstar shares his take on 2024 Royal Rumble winner

WWE's Road To WrestleMania 40 has begun as the Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books. Cody Rhodes and Bayley have booked their slots for the Show of Shows by winning their respective Rumbles. Former superstar Mustafa Ali recently shared his take on the leader of Damage CTRL picking up the win.

The 37-year-old was among the top names released by WWE in September 2023. The former NXT Superstar had started gaining momentum on the developmental brand and was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at the No Mercy Premium Live Event mere days after his release.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, Ali announced his 'WORLD TOUR' campaign for January 2024, during which he has appeared on various independent wrestling promotions, including APC and GCW. He recently made his TNA debut through a vignette.

Mustafa Ali recently took to Instagram stories to share his views on Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley. He shared The Role Model's post on his story with a 'Goat' emoji.

Ali, like many others, believes Bayley is perhaps one of the best female superstars in the world of professional wrestling:

"🐐," wrote Ali.

A screengrab of Mustafa Ali's Instagram story

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Mustafa Ali is tailor-made for AEW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo seems to have been impressed by Mustafa Ali's in-ring ability. The veteran believes All Elite Wrestling could sign him.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer stated that Ali is a perfect fit for AEW. He can fight freely and do more crazy high-flying spots without worrying about his character work while working for the wrestling promotion:

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired," Vince Russo said.

With Mustafa Ali's recent TNA debut, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the talented performer looking to build a name for himself following his departure from WWE.

