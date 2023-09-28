Released WWE Superstar shares update on future

It appears that a former WWE Superstar has provided an update on his future after getting released from the Stamford-based promotion.

The star in question is Mustafa Ali, who was let go by the company on September 21, 2023. The 37-year-old was slated to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy this Saturday.

However, after Ali's departure, the development brand held a fatal-four-way bout between Dragon Lee, Trick Williams, Axiom, and Tyler Bate on this week's NXT. Williams overcame the other four superstars to become the number one contender for Dom Dom's title.

The 37-year-old star also reacted to Williams being his replacement for the NXT North American Championship match at No Mercy.

It's been a few days since Mustafa Ali was released from WWE and the star has already revealed his plans for the future. He took to social media to announce that after he is ready for a "WORLD TOUR" and that wrestling promotions can now book him to wrestle on their shows.

"MUSTAFA ALI x WORLD TOUR. [email protected]," he wrote.

Check out Ali's tweet below:

WWE veteran says Mustafa Ali is AEW-bound

Wrestling veteran believes that the 37-year-old star is bound to go to All Elite Wrestling after getting released from the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed Ali would be the first star to end up in AEW before anyone else.

"Here's the thing, let's be honest about Mustafa Ali. This is a dude that wants to be a great wrestler. That's what he wants his gimmick to be, he's a great wrestler. Bro, he's going to be the first one hired by AEW. There is absolutely zero doubt in my mind, he is tailor-made for that. He can just go there and do all the high-spots and wrestle, and everyone will love him and you don't have to worry about a character. He's going to be the first one to get hired."

You can watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if Mustafa Ali will make his way to Tony Khan's company after his time in WWE.

