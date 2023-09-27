Mustafa Ali breaks silence after WWE finally announces Dominik Mysterio replacement

Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has broken the silence on his replacement in the title match against Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Ali was involved in an intense title feud with the NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio when he was released this weekend. He was set to challenge The Judgment Day member for his gold at the upcoming NXT-centric premium live event.

However, he was one of the several superstars WWE released earlier this month after merging with UFC and formally transforming into TKO Group Holdings.

NXT star Trick Williams won a massive Fatal Four-Way Match this week to earn a title shot against Dominik Mysterio, replacing Mustafa Ali on the match card. The latter took to social media to address the change. Ali showed his support for Williams and said the latter deserved his opportunity.

"Good for Trick, [he] deserves it," wrote Mustafa Ali in his post.

This match will also see Dragon Lee serve as the special guest referee. Lee challenged Dominik for the NXT North American Champion on RAW this week. Although The Judgment Day member retained his gold, Lee impressed WWE fans with his incredible performance in the tile bout.

How did WWE replace Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy 2023?

NXT creative head Shawn Michaels announced a triple threat match to determine Ali's replacement in the title match. However, Trick Williams asked for a chance and was granted one, turning the bout into a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Williams put on a memorable performance and defeated Axiom, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate to earn his title opportunity at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023.

Below is the updated NXT No Mercy 2023 match card:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton – Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship (with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee)

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) vs. Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch – British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Global Heritage Cup

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin – Singles match

