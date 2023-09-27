NXT No Mercy 2023 match card: Mustafa Ali's replacement finalized; 29-year-old to contend for the Heritage Cup and more

Here’s your first look at the updated NXT No Mercy 2023 match card. The NXT North American Championship match, which was supposed to see Dominik Mysterio battle Mustafa Ali, has found a replacement for the released superstar and a special guest referee.

Shawn Michaels announced before the show that Dominik Mysterio’s challenger will be determined in a triple threat match. Trick Williams asked the Heartbreak Kid for an opportunity at the title, and he was inserted into the match.

Williams defeated Axiom, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate in the fatal four-way match for the number one contendership to the NXT North American Championship. It was later revealed that Dragon Lee would be the special guest referee.

Earlier during the show, Butch defeated Joe Coffey in the final round of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. The 29-year-old star will face defending champion Noam Dar in a British Rounds Rules match as part of the updated NXT No Mercy 2023 match card.

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) will defend their tag team titles against three other teams on the NXT roster. Tony D and Channing issued the challenge during a pre-taped diner segment.

Below is the updated NXT No Mercy 2023 match card as of Tuesday, September 26.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton – Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship (with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee)

The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) vs. Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) – Fatal four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch – British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Global Heritage Cup

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin – Singles match

NXT No Mercy 2023 match to get a huge stipulation? Looking at the clues

WWE has probably announced the full NXT No Mercy 2023 card on the latest edition of NXT. With that said, the singles match between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin may get a stipulation following the show’s shocking conclusion.

After the show’s main event contract signing between NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and challenger Ilja Dragunov, the two men were brawling in the parking lot. Breakker and Corbin slammed each other on Corbin’s car.

They took the fight to the Capitol Wrestling Center. Breakker speared Corbin through the walls and straight into Shawn Michaels’ office. Ideally, the angle would prompt the NXT head booker to add a stipulation to the match.

Sportskeeda will have all the updates as soon as they become available.

