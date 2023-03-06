Released WWE Superstar speaks up about a possible return to the company

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison (currently John Hennigan) recently revealed the possibility of him returning to the company.

After an eight-year absence, John Morrison returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. During that time, he was paired with The Miz, and the pair faced off against Bad Bunny and Damien Priest in a featured match at WrestleMania 37.

The A-Lister turned on Morrison in August 2021, but the two never had a chance to wrestle because the former WWE Champion was announced as a Dancing With The Stars contestant.

However, due to budget cuts in November 2021, the company released the former Intercontinental Champion.

John Morrison appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he discussed his dream matches and how they are more important than returning to WWE.

"When I left, it would be the first time. It was never a goal to go back; it was in my head that I would go back one day. It's not really in my head anymore that I need to be back in WWE. If like for it to happen for some reason, sure, maybe. The chance to have this handful of dream matches that I haven't had yet. Who knows? [Kenny] Omega, [Jon] Moxley, [Kota] Ibushi, people like that," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

John Morrison is the MLW National Openweight Champion outside WWE

Morrison's return to World Wrestling Entertainment will be subject to Chief Content Officer Triple H's new rules. He was released while Vince McMahon was still in charge. However, the former WWE superstar has almost ruled out the possibility of the situation.

John Hennigan is the current MLW National Openweight Champion in his first reign. On January 7, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA, he defeated Davey Richards in Blood and Thunder to become the new champion.

This was also Hennigan's MLW return match. Aside from MLW, Hennigan has wrestled for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, World Series Wrestling and had a few AEW matches in 2022. The former ECW Champion was also a part of the Owen Hart Tournament.

Triple H has gone on a spending spree since taking over the company's creative direction in the summer of 2022. However, fans expect The Game to sign the former Intercontinental Champion before AEW.

