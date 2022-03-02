Released WWE Superstar spotted in Alexa Bliss' Engagement Party

Ember Moon was photographed at Alexa Bliss' engagement party.

Bliss has been engaged for more than a year now. She met her soon-to-be husband at the SmackDown on FOX Premiere in October 2019. A little over a year later, they were engaged. Over 14 months later, Alexa Bliss had her engagement party.

It was The Miz who played matchmaker for Bliss as he knew Ryan Carbrera beforehand and introduced them. Bliss and Carbrera soon started dating and got engaged in little over a year.

The couple's wedding date is currently unknown. The former RAW Women's Champion recently posted photos on Instagram of her engagement party. Also seen is former WWE superstar Ember Moon, now going by her name Athena:

Athena fka Ember Moon enjoyed a tenure in WWE for over six years. She joined the main roster in 2018 but her run didn't last too long before she moved back to NXT.

Despite being regarded as one of the best female in-ring talents in the company, she was released on November 2021.

Alexa Bliss' journey back to the ring continues

Bliss had her first match in months at the Elimination Chamber 2022. She had the opportunity to secure a RAW Women's Title match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, but fell short to Bianca Belair.

Bliss' story on RAW has been that of someone who is coming out of her previous character and going back to her older one. However, from what it seems, her character going forward will be a hybrid between the 2016-2019 and 2020-2021 Alexa Bliss.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her going forward. It doesn't look like there are any plans for her at WrestleMania 38, although one can hope that she will be involved in some kind of a spot at the grandest stage of them all.

