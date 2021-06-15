Released WWE Superstar spotted training with Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Natalya and others 

It's been a little while since WWE unexpectedly released the likes of Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott and Lana and we're now starting to get a bit more of an idea about what their next move might be, especially with the latter in that list, Lana.

Lana recently took to social media to reveal that she had recently met up with a group of current WWE Superstars including TJ Wilson, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville, where it appears the group trained together.

I was a little scared to face my friends after I lost my job.But I’m so glad I picked myself up and continued my journey because I want to, not because I have to.And I only cried once!Plus I did a 970 splash but nobody saw it.@TJWilson @NikkiCrossWWE @NatbyNature @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/72rlT3Keel — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2021

Lana, who was the only non-WWE Superstar present in the picture, said the following:

Lana has strong words for Vince McMahon after being released from the WWE

In a recent Instagram Live video, Lana addressed Vince McMahon and defiantly stated that he didn't have control of her destiny, and that she didn't want to give up wrestling because it was something she loved.

The above picture of her with the WWE Superstars during training is evidence that Lana isn't going to give up pursuing a career in wrestling despite her release from WWE and that she's willing to put in the work to keep her dream alive.

Could Lana's close contact with several current WWE talent indicate that she might even be returning to WWE? Well, that seems very unlikely indeed, but in professional wrestling stranger things have happened.

Lana is likely just making use of TJ Wilson and Natalya's training space that several wrestlers inside and outside the WWE often use and there's nothing more to be read into that picture.

