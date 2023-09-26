Released WWE Superstar teases collaboration with Mandy Rose; first move after being let go

Being released by WWE is never easy, but few people have fallen on their feet more than Mandy Rose. The star has shown her ability to stand out on her own, and even though she has not been wrestling, she's done well for herself. Now, it appears that she might be helping another superstar to establish herself as well, with Dana Brooke teasing a collaboration with Rose.

Brooke was let go by WWE in the mass cuts at the end of last week. She was heartbroken then and made it known in a statement as well. Other stars shared supportive messages, letting her know how loved she was. By the end, it was clear that she had been very popular backstage.

However, now, the star appears to have found a new option for the next chapter of her career. Mandy Rose, who posts exclusive content for her fans regularly, asked her followers on Twitter whether it was time to spice things up.'

In response, Dana Brooke retweeted it and sent a message hinting that she was ready for it.

This appears to be a collaboration between the two stars being teased, but it's not confirmed as of yet. The coming days should reveal more if the two are working together.

