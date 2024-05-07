Released WWE Superstar teases first-time-ever surprising turn after years as a heel

A former WWE Superstar recently suggested turning over a new leaf, hinting at a surprising babyface switch after years of being a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

Jinder Mahal was one of the talents alongside Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga) who were let from the company in April 2024. He is a former WWE Champion, United States Champion, and a two-time 24/7 Champion.

The Modern Day Maharaja was on a roll at the start of 2024 and was even involved in a segment with The Rock on Day 1 of RAW. The moment between The Final Boss and Mahal broke the internet, followed by his impressive World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old star uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) responding to a fan's question about whether he wanted a character shift following his time in WWE. Jinder Mahal noted that wrestlers with Indian heritage have always been portrayed stereotypically and he wants to change that to explore a unique identity.

"I'm proud of my Indian heritage, Punjabi heritage. I definitely wanna have elements of that to represent my culture and who I'm proud of. But one thing that I missed out (on) was having a babyface run. I think that would have been really good. You guys are getting a chance to see my personality through TikTok. I just recently did a Chris Van Vliet podcast episode. I got a chance to be myself and the response has been overwhelming. I guess nobody ever saw this side of me and yeah I'm excited to show more of it in the future. Definitely, I think there’s a time and place for a big Maharaja babyface run," he said.

Jinder Mahal reveals what The Rock said to him after WWE RAW

The segment between Dwayne Johnson and Mahal saw the two men engage in a heated promo before The Brahma Bull laid out the latter superstar.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former United States Champion disclosed what The Rock messaged him after their massive segment on Monday Night RAW.

"Yes, he actually kind of left a little bit of an Easter Egg. He sent me a voice note like, 'Thank you, [I] appreciate working with you, and I'll be seeing a lot more of you around now that I'm doing things all across the board with WWE,' and it didn't click in. A few days later, it did. I was like, 'Oh, that's what he [The Rock] meant by doing things all across the board,''' he said.

You can check out the interview below:

Jinder Mahal's non-compete clause with WWE will end 90 days following April 20. The wrestling world is excited to see what the future holds for the star following his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

