Released WWE Superstar teases joining The Bullet Club

The Bullet Club is one of the most iconic factions in professional wrestling history. Former member and released WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has teased rejoining the faction.

Anderson joined the Bullet Club at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2013. After a loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi, he turned heel to join forces with Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga. The Machine Gun became a vital member of the group, primarily teaming up with Luke Gallows and representing the Bullet Club in the NJPW tag team division.

On social media, Anderson posted a clip of his Bullet Club-inspired NJPW theme, teasing a potential return to the group.

Check out Anderson's post on Instagram:

Anderson also held the NEVER Openweight Championship while representing the Bullet Club during his last run with NJPW. This remains his only singles championship accomplishment in the company.

Vince Russo believes The Judgment Day should've retired The Good Brothers out of WWE

Vince Russo claimed that WWE should've had The Good Brothers put The Judgment Day over on their way out of the company.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, he suggested that The Judgment Day would've gotten heat from the fans if the angle was properly executed. He said:

"Bro, if you wanted to get any heat whatsoever on Jury Duty [Judgment Day], bro, Anderson and Gallows," Russo said. "You could have done it with them, and then [fans would think], 'Oh my God, they retired Anderson and Gallows?' I mean, it's just such a waste. A wasted opportunity. Let these people go. There was no pay-off. They didn't put anybody over on their way out. Just a waste, man."

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were brought back to WWE in 2022, saving AJ Styles from The Judgment Day. The Good Brothers also tricked their former Balor Club stablemate, Finn Balor, into thinking they had joined his faction.

