Released WWE Superstar teases potential appearance at The Royal Rumble.

The stage is set for the 36th Royal Rumble and we are merely a few days out.

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is going to abuzz with excitement on the 28th of January for the mega event.

There are some indications that a superstar could be making a comeback to WWE at the upcoming Rumble.

Chelsea Green was released from WWE back in 2021 but it appears that the former star could be set to make her return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Green recently responded to a fan who noted that they were looking forward to her return to WWE at Royal Rumble.

Recent reports regarding Green's status with WWE suggest that she has already been re-signed by the company and now it appears that Royal Rumble is the perfect place for her to make her return.

Chelsea Green was only able to make one appearance on SmackDown before injury which then led to her release as part of her first run with the company.

She will be looking to make more of an impact this time around.

Chelsea Green isn't the only released star seemingly on their way back to WWE

Chelsea Green appears to be heading back to WWE and could soon be joined by her husband Matt Cardona, who was known as Zack Ryder whilst working as part of the company for more than a decade.

Cardona has teased making his return to the company several times over, with many believing that he will be an entrant in Royal Rumble.

The biggest clue regarding his future came earlier this week when he filed a trademark application for the name Zack Ryder.

It's unclear if this means that Vince McMahon is set to have another power couple in the company following this weekend's show, but if Green makes her way back then it's likely her husband will follow.

Do you think Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona will be surprise entrants in their respective Royal Rumble matches? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes