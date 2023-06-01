Released WWE Superstar who has not wrestled in 2 years, hints about possible wrestling return

WWE released a lot of superstars from their company between 2020 and 2022. Several have since returned, but many have either found success elsewhere or are working toward other goals. Lana, who was released by WWE on June 2, 2021, has now opened up about a possible return to wrestling.

The superstar started in WWE as a manager for Rusev, aka Miro. Much later, she would also enter the ring and wrestle. By the end of her run there, although she had not won a title, she had challenged for several. Even though she was not known for her wrestling prowess, her sheer determination and grit saw her win the respect of fans.

While her real-life husband Miro went to work for AEW after his release, Lana didn't sign for the company. She has not wrestled since and has focused on other activities altogether.

After the star was seen at WWE Backlash with multiple superstars, there were rumors about a possible return. Lana has now addressed a possible return to wrestling, hinting at it in a Twitter video with Miley Cyrus' Jaded song playing.

She also gave a caption saying that wrestling was the love of her life for eight years, and she wondered if it would come back to her or if she would let it go forever.

"#Wrestling became the love of my life for 8 years …. Will it come back to me or do I let it go forever?????" Lana said.

The song's lyrics also seemed to convey that she regretted how her wrestling run ended.

"Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that? / Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked. / We went to Hell, but we never came back."

Now, it remains to be seen if she decides to wrestle again, and if she does, if it's with WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, or anywhere else.

