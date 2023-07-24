Released WWE Superstars share brutal Randy Orton match anniversary video

Two released WWE Superstars have shared a video of Randy Orton on the sixth anniversary of a brutal match.

Orton has not been seen on television for over a year due to an injury. The 43-year-old last competed with Matt Riddle in a tag team title unification match against The Usos in May 2022. RK-Bro lost their titles to the twins, and after the bout, The Bloodline attacked Orton, and the latter was written off TV due to his back injury. Recent rumors suggest that The Viper could soon return to WWE.

In 2017, the Apex Predator was involved in a rivalry with Jinder Mahal over the WWE Championship. The feud culminated in the second-ever Punjabi Prison match at the Battleground event. Mahal's stablemates, The Singh Brothers, got involved in the bout. After trading blows on top of the wooden structure, Orton sent Sunil crashing through the announce table in a shocking moment.

On the sixth anniversary of the match, the Singh Brothers, now known as The Bollywood Boyz, took to Twitter to share the brutal moment. The duo looked back at their time with the company stating that they always took advantage of their television time.

"Six years ago today. The Bump heard around the world. One thing is for sure, we always maximized our minutes. And still do," they tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long suggests Randy Orton should work with popular star

Teddy Long recently suggested that Randy Orton should work with LA Knight when he returns to WWE.

Knight is one of the most popular acts in the company. However, he's not been involved in a meaningful program since he was defeated by Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long suggested that Orton should work with Knight when he returns to the company to help him become a main event talent.

"Or he could make things happen for LA Knight," said Teddy Long.

You can check out the full video below:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Randy Orton after he returns.

