Releases of three AEW stars confirmed in new report 

As we had reported earlier, the profiles of Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley were removed from AEW's website.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has now confirmed the releases of the stars mentioned above in a new report.

Sadie Gibbs was the third wrestler to have been taken off the roster page. As we had noted, the female star issued a statement regarding her departure from the company, in which she thanked Tony Khan and AEW for the opportunity.

My journey it's been one hell of a ride, I never expect it to get easier I just expect my core values and perception to evolve and for me always to find #GRACE within moving forwards. #UNDEFINABLE Thankyou so much @TonyKhan @AEWrestling for giving me a chance of a life time 🙏🏼

Possible reason behind Jimmy Havoc's AEW release

Jimmy Havoc was taken off TV after allegations of harassment, abusive behavior and rape were made against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. AEW released a statement in which it was revealed that the British wrestler would receive treatment and counselling for his mental health and substance abuse problems. The 36-year-old star's status in the company was said to be reevaluated upon the completion of his treatment, and it seems like AEW has made a decision about the star's future.

"We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. We are aware of various reports related to Jimmy. We are evaluating his status with our company and will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation."

The AEW stints of Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs

Bea Priestley has not wrestled in AEW since the pandemic kicked off as her last match happened on the AEW Dynamite episode of March 11th. Priestley teamed up with Nyla Rose in a winning effort against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Bea Priestley wrestled a total of eight matches during her AEW run.

Sadie Gibbs wrestled only three matches in AEW, and none of them happened in 2020.

As of this writing, Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley have not commented on their respective AEW releases.