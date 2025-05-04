“Rematch?” - Former WWE star calls out Braun Strowman after his exit

Recently, the WWE Universe learned of the release of Braun Strowman. Three years following his initial return, The Monster Among Men has once again left the company.

Braun Strowman has received a lot of messages since the news broke, including a challenge. Former WWE star James Ellsworth, who was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion seven years ago, has called him out.

Taking to X, Ellsworth kept his message plain and simple. He tweeted out a picture of himself hitting Braun Strowman during their only singles match on WWE RAW, which took place way back in 2016.

"Rematch?" tweeted James Ellsworth.

Strowman came out on top in that match, but clearly, James Ellsworth is now ready for Round Two. He shared the tweet following SmackDown, soon after the news of WWE's latest releases broke.

A rematch between Strowman and Ellsworth would be something to see. The latter, stuck with wrestling even after he left WWE back in 2018. However, that may not be enough should he come face-to-face with the 6ft 8in and 335 lbs monster.

Braun Strowman was one of many superstars released by WWE

As mentioned earlier, WWE released several superstars following SmackDown. The latest list of cuts included a mix of both main roster and NXT superstars, with Braun Strowman being the most prominent name.

The Monster Among Men aside, WWE also released Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance from the main roster. Several popular NXT names were also cut, including Cora Jade, Shotzi, and Eddy Thorpe.

All in all, WWE has released a total of 15 superstars thus far. Alongside Dakota Kai, Strowman has been released before, having left the company for the first time back in 2021, before returning for his most recent run from 2022 to May 2, 2025.

It's a shame that so many talented wrestlers had to be let go. Hopefully, they will bounce back and find work elsewhere in the industry. They all certainly have the skills and abilities to make a name for themselves in a business that continues to grow every day.

