"Reminded me of my matches with Benoit" - WWE legend Kurt Angle reacts to SmackDown match

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to praise two SmackDown Superstars for putting up an 'incredible' match on the show this week. Referring to the in-ring encounter between Cesaro and Daniel Bryan, Angle described it as a 'technical masterpiece' and compared it to his matches against Chris Benoit.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about the match between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro:

"I watched an incredible match on #SmackDown last night between Cesaro and Daniel Bryan - A technical masterpiece with great submission trade-offs and false finishes. Reminded me of my matches with Benoit. Great job guys." #itstrue

I watched an incredible match on #SmackDown last night between @WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan - A technical masterpiece with great submission trade offs and false finishes. Reminded me of my matches with Benoit. Great job guys. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 16, 2021

Both Angle and Benoit shared compelling in-ring chemistry back in the day. Even after years, a few of their matches remain fresh in the memory of WWE fans. It was interesting to see him compare a match from this week's SmackDown to one of those from an iconic era in WWE history.

The reason why Daniel Bryan and Cesaro locked horns on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura were a part of the Gauntlet Match that was booked to determine the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. Nakamura delivered an extraordinary performance in this match that saw him pick dominant victories over Rey Mysterio and King Corbin.

Then Nakamura locked horns with Daniel Bryan who was the next entrant in the match. Both Superstars indulged in an epic encounter, and Nakamura eventually ended up winning their battle before quietly turning face. However, his celebration was cut short because Roman Reigns and Jey Uso brutalized him to ensure that WWE official Adam Pearce won the Gauntlet Match.

Following the show, Cesaro expressed his disappointment in the fact that his tag team partner was bullied. Fast forward to this week's show, he met Bryan during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, and the two Superstars started arguing about their respective dominance. This led to a match being booked between Bryan and Cesaro, and it would be fair to say that they both delivered a brilliant performance inside the ring.

The match was very well balanced throughout its duration. Cesaro looked like his usual self and successfully countered each of Bryan's technical moves that usually allows him to dominate his opponent. Cesaro then took his game a step further and started employing high-flying maneuvers, executed with utmost perfection. Ultimately, he managed to pin Bryan and picked a huge victory over the former five-time World Champion.