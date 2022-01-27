"My only friend on that whole SmackDown roster" - Rene Dupree talks relationship with former WWE star (Exclusive)

Rene Dupree opened up about his relationship with former tag team partner Kenzo Suzuki during the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Dupree tagged with Suzuki after wrapping up a singles feud with John Cena in 2004. The team went on to have a brief reign with the World Tag Team Championship, and Dupree has fond memories of working with the Japanese star.

The 38-year-old spoke about his friendship with Suzuki and admitted that he had great admiration for his former WWE colleague.

"Kenzo was great. At one point in time, Kenzo was my only friend on that whole SmackDown roster. Oh yeah. I love that man to death," revealed Dupree.

Rene Dupree feels he had everything that Vince McMahon was looking for in a top WWE Superstar

There was a time when Rene Dupree was earmarked to be a potential main event player in the WWE. The 2-time tag team champion was booked to be the first-ever teenager to win a title in the company when he captured the belt in 2003 with Sylvain Grenier.

Dupree was given a significant push despite being a 19-year-old rookie, and it happened since he met all of the requirements to become a marquee attraction in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Here's what Dupree felt about his meteoric rise in WWE:

"Well, I guess I cemented my legacy in that company, right? I was 19, 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. Like you said, I had a really good physique. And I could go at that age, right? I was bilingual, and I was never late. Always did as I was told, and you know, like Vince McMahon's favorite quote, 'This is where your money is at, right' (points at his face). So, I guess I had what he was looking for. I was very young. So that kind of held me back in some aspects, too, right."

Rene Dupree was originally also set to be pushed in the same vein as John Cena during the Ruthless Aggression era. He even shared details of the plans with Dr. Chris Featherstone in an insightful edition of UnSKripted.

