Renee Paquette comments on what she misses most in wrestling

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette took to Twitter to share what she misses most about wrestling.

Since her signing in 2012 and eventual departure in 2020, Paquette (f.k.a. Renee Young) has accomplished a lot during her time with WWE. Starting off as a backstage interviewer, she went on to become a host and a commentator for both NXT and RAW. She also became the first ever woman to commentate on the red brand.

Renee recently took to Twitter to express that one of the things she misses about wrestling was the loud outfits. Adding that she missed the makeup and sparkly, big outfits that she used to wear.

"One of my favorite things about wrestling is the makeup and looks. I love that nothing is off the table. Bigger. Louder. Sparklier. Tasselier. (As I type this from my 5th pair of all black lululemons currently in rotation 😂) i miss wearing loud a** outfits! 🤩⚡️✨"

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Thank you AJ! I finally got to have @theAJMendez on The Sessions, and it was incredible! We got into a lot of heavy stuff in regards to mental health, bipolar disorder, and suicide, so please listen and there’s tons of hotline information in the description of the episode.Thank you AJ! I finally got to have @theAJMendez on The Sessions, and it was incredible! We got into a lot of heavy stuff in regards to mental health, bipolar disorder, and suicide, so please listen and there’s tons of hotline information in the description of the episode. ❤️ Thank you AJ! https://t.co/LOnPt8ELjt

The former backstage personality left the company in 2020 and now has a family with current AEW star Jon Moxley. Paquette also has her own podcast called The Sessions where she recently hosted former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

Renee Paquette on whether or not she would be coming back to WWE

The former WWE personality's departure from the company took everybody by surprise. During 2020's SummerSlam, she announced that it would be her last event for the company, citing that she left due to the cancellation of WWE Backstage.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Renee Paquette shared that she is open to the idea of returning if the people surrounding her are going to be good and fresh.

"I think if the right opportunity came up, of course, I would be all ears and be interested in that. There is a big part of me that misses it, of course, I miss it, I miss my friends, I miss, there are certain things that I miss... I think I would be open to the conversation depending on what it is. It would have to be the right thing, it would have to be something new and fresh and with good people,” she said.

With years of experience behind her, it remains to be seen if Renee Paquette does decide to return to backstage duties on any wrestling promotion of her liking.

