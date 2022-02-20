"A big man that can move that's oddly flexible"- Renee Paquette names WWE star as the babyface of the year (Exclusive) 

WWE Superstar Big E is Renee Paquette's choice for 'Babyface of the year' in 2021. The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panelist made her choice known during an exclusive interview.

She showered massive praise upon the former WWE Champion during the chat:

"Big E. Big E all day, every day. That's my guy. Big E with his Championship run was incredible. He's also just an exceptional human being. He's an exceptional professional wrestler. I thought he was an absolute outstanding Champion. I loved him at the tippy top of that company. I thought that's exactly where he belongs." [23.05-23.41]

While she had a tough time picking her favorites in every other category, Paquette didn't hesitate to choose Big E for this award:

"In terms of a big man that can move that's oddly flexible. He's so great, he's so entertaining. He's just that guy everybody roots for. Nobody goes - 'Big E's not really for me, I'm not a Big E guy'. Nobody says that. Literally those words don't exist. So, it's Big E for me hands down." [23.41-24.04]

Check out Paquette naming all of her picks by in the video below:

Make your voice heard in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards as you vote for your favorite wrestlers by clicking HERE.

Renee Paquette chose between WWE & AEW stars in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

Due to her extensive tenure in WWE and love for all things professional wrestling, Renee Paquette was chosen as one of the eminent panelists in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. She joins a cast of experts that includes Hall of Famers such as DDP, Booker T, RVD, as well as Al Snow, Vince Russo, and Bill Apter, among many others.

Once you've heard Paquette's nominations, we welcome and encourage you to pick your own winners from the many categories. Exciting prizes are up for grabs, including a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam in an online session.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Anirudh B