"A moment I really loved"- Renee Paquette on 2-time WWE Champion stabbing Jon Moxley with a pencil

Renee Paquette's favorite WWE moment is a scary RAW spot involving Jon Moxley and a former world champion.

Paquette had a brief stint as a commentator on the red brand during her run with the company. Back in early 2019, she called a bunch of matches involving Moxley, shortly before he left WWE.

While speaking with Ryan Satin on Out Of Character, Renee Paquette recalled her favorite WWE moments. She spoke about Maryse slapping her on an episode of SmackDown, as well as a Falls Count Anywhere match between Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley. Check out her comments about the match in question:

"I have another moment that's pretty subtle, but it was a moment I really loved. It was when Jon was doing a program with Drew McIntyre and I was on commentary. And they had come up on to the announce table. Drew took a pencil and was gonna stab Jon in the eye with it. And I let out this guttural "wife scream" and I was like, 'Nailed it!'" said Paquette.

Renee Paquette was terrified at the sight of Drew McIntyre stabbing Jon Moxley in front of her

The match in question took place during Moxley's final few months in WWE. He kicked off a mini-feud with The Scottish Warrior on the road to WrestleMania 35. On the March 11, 2019 episode of RAW, the duo met in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

At one point during the bout, Drew McIntyre took a pencil and stabbed Jon Moxley in the eye with it. Paquette immediately let out a horrifying scream, while Moxley clutched his eye in pain. You can check out the exact moment in the clip embedded below, at the 00:54 mark.

Over the next several weeks, the reunited Shield took on McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in a series of six-man tag team matches. Moxley's final WWE match took place at the April 21, 2019 event called The Shield's Final Chapter.

That night, The Shield defeated Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley in the last outing between the two factions. Jon Moxley made his big debut in All Elite Wrestling soon after.

