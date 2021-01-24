Renee Paquette reveals mistake she made during her first interview with John Cena

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette opened up on her very first interview with John Cena.

Renee Paquette signed a contract with WWE in 2012. She recalled that her first interview with WWE was with John Cena and that she wasn't aware of the importance of the same at the time.

Renee added that she was trying too hard to make the segments about herself and remembers Cena being very sweet.

“My first interview with them was with John Cena. At that time, I did not understand what that gravity meant. At the time, Brooke Hogan was doing her music career or reality show. So, I was going to talk to him about that. I remember standing on our marks. They were counting down the PR guy who was with Cena at the time and they’re like, ‘We’re actually not going to do this interview.’ I was trying too hard to make the segments about myself instead of trying to put over the talent, but I remember Cena was being very gracious and sweet.

“He was like, ‘The world is going to know in moments.’ I had just gotten out of the shower and my phone just starts blowing up. So, it took the pressure off of me having to figure out some cute little way to do it. I actually loved that it came from him. It was easy,” said Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette went on to have many more interviews with John Cena

Renee Paquette signed a contract in late 2012, and the very first gig that she did with the company was a special along with Mean Gene Okerlund, named "WWE Vintage". She soon bagged the job of an announcer and went on to take on announcing duties on all three brands.

Renee Young interviews the WWE Champion John Cena #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/5x2LKrE0BI — WrestleSite (@wrestlesite) July 21, 2014

Paquette had John Cena on RAW Talk following his match with Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy 2017, in which Cena could be seen getting emotional while talking about retirement, following his loss to The Tribal Chief.