"He is method to a tee" - Renee Paquette picks her favorite person to do interviews with

Former WWE presenter and commentator Renee Paquette has pointed to Paul Heyman as her favorite man to interview.

Paquette worked for WWE from 2012 to 2020 as an interviewer, commentator, and host under the name Renee Young. She was a favorite of both fans and WWE talent throughout her tenure with the company.

Paquette was a guest on this week's “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” where she was asked her opinion on the best person to do interviews with. The 36-year-old took no time in voicing Heyman's name. She recalled an interview with The Walrus after Brock Lesnar had turned on him:

“He was distraught. He wasn’t shaved. I don’t think he slept the night before because that’s how Heyman works. He is method to a tee. It was one of those moments where he wanted me to push him. He’s sitting in that moment being so vulnerable that that’s pushing me to go to a certain place, and our characters had this push and pull relationship that it made me take advantage of the fact that, ‘Oh, is Heyman sad about this? How do I get him with this and grind him down?’” said Paquette.

Renee also revealed that Heyman helped her grow in the wrestling promotion:

“He was always so generous to me as a performer, and he’s one of the absolute best to ever do it. He really gave me a spotlight very early on, and I know that he was somebody, whether he was talking to Vince, whether he was talking to Kevin Dunn, I know that he went to bat for me a lot. Even aside from him being a good dude doing that, I just loved working with him because he would just get in my face, yell, and be Paul Heyman. I always loved those moments," said Paquette. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Renee Paquette explained her situation post-WWE exit

Renee Paquette has opened up about her troubles after parting ways with WWE.

After nearly a decade with the company, Renee decided to move on as WWE did not have any concrete plans for her. The presenter did not want to do backstage interviews as she felt it would not be a wise step forward. She has now found success with her own podcast called The Sessions.

Speaking on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Paquette stated that he had a tough time finding her next engagement:

"I'm constantly working, which is great. And you always want to have a busy schedule, that's the way I feel. I think one thing that I've learned over the course of the last year-and-a-half is patience. When I first left WWE, I was thinking 'what am I going to do? What makes the most sense?' and kind of figuring that maybe I'll go work for another network, or another studio somewhere. But when I left in peak COVID time, it was not the case. All productions had halted, nobody was hiring new people, that just wasn't the case." (04:35)

Do you think Renee Paquette should return to broadcasting? Sound off below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell