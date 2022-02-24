Renee Paquette says "pivotal figure" could be the reason why Cody Rhodes might return to WWE

Cody Rhodes is expected to be WWE-bound sooner or later. While it seemed impossible just a few months ago to think of Cody returning to the company, the possibility of it seems bigger now than ever, especially after his AEW departure. Renee Paquette weighed in on his potential return and the possible reason why he is jumping ship.

Cody was one of the faces of All Elite Wrestling as he was already among wrestling's top stars for a few years. When he left WWE in 2016, he made a name for himself on the independent scene before making a splash in other different promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On an appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Renee Paquette was asked about Cody Rhodes' rumored move from AEW to WWE. She was asked about whether the potential signing is a statement from the sports entertainment juggernaut to other wrestlers, so they have an option there too:

"Absolutely. The door swings both ways when it comes to that. And people are going to jump ship from one company to another. And it's one of those things that's really good for the business, and really good for the wrestlers. It's nice to be able to know that those opportunities are out there and if you look at WWE, everyone always says 'Never say never'. Nobody's ever not going to go back to WWE. I think there are so many different reasons why so many people would want to be there, and what WWE has to offer, and it's different from what AEW has to offer. It ultimately depends on what you want in your career. There are so many different factors to weigh in," said Renee Paquette. (From 20:16 to 21:03)

Directly addressing the Cody situation, she suggested that he could simply be retiring, but the Dusty Rhodes connection could also be a big motivating factor for his possible return:

"I think it's really cool to see people do the things they want to do. I don't really know the details of Cody's situation. Maybe he's just retiring, who knows. Dusty [Rhodes] was such a pivotal figure for so many people in WWE and especially at NXT. There's still that legacy there that I'm sure is very important to Cody. The fact that he's going to potentially going there? I like being interested in wrestling and knowing what's going on. Even having Edge do these promos leading into WrestleMania, kind of little teases like 'could it be Cody?'. It makes me excited to watch wrestling, so it's a good thing," added Paquette. (From 21:04 to 22:03)

Is Cody Rhodes set to return on the road to WrestleMania?

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ In a shocking turn of events, it has been confirmed that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are no longer a part of #AEW In a shocking turn of events, it has been confirmed that Cody and Brandi Rhodes are no longer a part of #AEW! https://t.co/bOoVwpmnk6

There seems to be a few options for Cody Rhodes should he appear on the road to WrestleMania. However, another report suggested that he could return on the RAW after The Show of Shows instead.

That may be a good option as there isn't any rush to debut Cody for a big WrestleMania match. Since the post-WrestleMania RAW is the biggest TV episode that WWE airs all year, it makes sense to create a big buzz with Cody Rhodes' return.

If rumors are to be believed, then Vince McMahon could have big plans for the former Intercontinental Champion.

