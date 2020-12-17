Renee Paquette shows off baby bump for the first time

About a month ago, AEW star Jon Moxley revealed to the world that his wife, Renee Paquette was pregnant. The announcement caught all wrestling fans off guard, as it came out on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Soon after the show, Renee Paquette took to social media to make the announcement herself.

Renee Paquette reveals her baby bump

A few minutes ago, Renee Paquette took to her Instagram account to show off her baby bump for the first time.

The revelation of Renee Young's pregnancy sent the wrestling world into a frenzy. Soon after Paquette's announcement, Bayley took to social media and spoke about how she found out about the pregnancy.

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

Since leaving WWE, Renee Paquette has released her own cookbook and started her podcast named Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. On her podcast, Paquette has interviewed the likes of Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Maryse Mizanin.

Paquette's husband, Jon Moxley left WWE and headed to AEW back in 2019. Since then, Moxley captured the AEW World Championship when he beat Chris Jericho earlier this year. However, Moxley recently lost the title to Kenny Omega a couple of weeks ago at AEW Winter Is Coming.

For more updates about the wrestling world, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.