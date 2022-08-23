Former WWE Star gives honest opinion on how Triple H has fared as head of creative 

Ex Monday Night RAW commentator Renee Paquette recently shared her thoughts on how WWE's creative direction looks with Triple H now in charge.

With Vince McMahon now retired, The King of Kings is the company's new head of creative. Since taking on the role, The Game has brought back numerous stars that McMahon released from WWE.

Speaking on her podcast, The Sessions, Paquette said she is happy that the recent creative changes are enabling many stars to shine on television.

"My takeaway from all of that is how happy I am for how many awesomely talented people that maybe didn’t get to be quite as talented as they could be due to restrictions and limitations and whatnot. Now we’re gonna get really great glimpses into how awesome some people can really be. Whether it’s Michael Cole doing his s**t on commentary and being just as good as he actually is, to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux being brought back into WWE, to Bayley working with Iyo Sky and working with Dakota Kai. Ronda Rousey is being booked properly. Shayna Baszler is being booked properly. Oh my God, what a relief." H/T Wrestling News

Like the many stars that Renee mentioned, last night on RAW Triple H brought back one of his most popular stars, Johnny Gargano, who left WWE late last year.

Current WWE star on how Triple H has affected the show's commentary style

During the latter stages of the Vince McMahon era, both the in-ring performers as well as the ringside announcers seemed creatively limited when it came to what they could and could not say.

However, during a recent edition of After The Bell, WWE commentator Corey Graves said that creative changes made by Triple H have aided the overall pacing of the show.

"I look at my phone and go, 'oh my god, it's main event time', 'The US Title match is over', 'Holy cow, this is right around the corner', you know? It makes it feel faster to me in that role which I imagine to fans, makes it easier to digest and watch." H/T Sportskeeda

A clear change in WWE's style of commentary came at SummerSlam last month, when seasoned announcer Michael Cole appeared to be able to speak much more freely during the broadcast.

What are your thoughts on Triple H as head of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

