Renee Paquette understands why two former WWE Superstars rejected Royal Rumble return

Renee Paquette says she does not blame Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for turning down offers to enter the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Lee and McKay performed as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in WWE between 2015 and 2021. The one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions now work for IMPACT Wrestling, where they currently hold the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Paquette spoke on her The Sessions podcast about various WWE topics ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 29. Addressing recent reports about the Aussie duo rejecting a return, she fully understood why they did not want to make appearances:

“I don’t blame them for feeling that way if that’s how it went, to be like, ‘Oh, you guys let too many people go and now you need more bodies to fill a 30-woman Royal Rumble? Interesting how that happens.’ I couldn’t help but be slighted by that [in their positions],” said Paquette.

Formerly known as The IIconics, Lee and McKay are now known as The IInspiration. Both women received their releases from WWE on April 15, 2021, after six years with the company.

Why The IInspiration rejected a Royal Rumble return

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay did not feel the time was right for them to appear in WWE again.

Renee Paquette has not spoken to the former WWE Superstars about their decision not to return. However, she believes it is natural for anyone released by Vince McMahon's company to still feel a sense of bitterness:

“As much as you can leave on good terms, it is what it is and everyone’s happy and everyone’s working and life has gone on and it’s fine, but you can’t help but be a little bit bitter,” stated Paquette.

Another member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster, current Knockouts Champion Mickie James, is set to appear in the 30-woman Rumble. Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Michelle McCool, Nikki Bella, and Summer Rae will also return in the match.

