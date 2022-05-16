Renee Paquette details her favorite time working for WWE

Former WWE commentator, backstage interviewer, and host Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) revealed her favorite time in the company.

An experienced broadcaster before signing with WWE in 2012, Paquette thrived as an on-air interviewer during her eight years with the company. One of the many noteworthy things she achieved was in 2018. She became the first woman to be a part of the full-time commentary team for RAW.

Despite that enormous achievement, Renee, in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, said her work on the post-SmackDown recap show with Daniel Bryan, Talking Smack, was her favorite time in the company:

"The thing that I enjoyed the most, I’ll always, always say was Talking Smack. Because Talking Smack, to me, was so Gorilla style. We were not married to any kind of a script, it felt like we were running loose on the side and were, like, ‘Is anybody watching this?’ Like, what are we getting away with here? So that’s what felt fun to me, that flying under the radar aspect that Talking Smack had. And of course, working with Daniel Bryan when he was not an in-ring talent at the time. So, there were so many different aspects to that that I loved." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

A common criticism about WWE today is that the promos are over-scripted. Hence, the creative freedom given to Paquette and Bryan on Talking Smack was popular with fans due to its organic nature.

Talking Smack featured a big moment in recent WWE history

The point when Talking Smack became an integral part of the WWE Universe came in 2016 when the then-retired Daniel Bryan branded his long-time rival The Miz a coward for his wrestling style.

This comment led to The Miz delivering one of the greatest promos in recent WWE history. The then Intercontinental Champion reminded fans of his ability to stay healthy and never get injured.

Speaking on the podcast In This Corner, Renee Paquette said The Miz and Bryan's interaction on Talking Smack was a pivotal moment for the program:

"That was such a pivotal moment for the show, of course. That is what set the tone for what Talking Smack could be, also kind of opening up that space for people and being able to turn it into whatever they needed to." (H/T: The Sportster)

The Miz's words on Talking Smack became the catalyst for an eventual feud between him and Bryan, as Daniel returned to the ring two years later after suffering what seemed to be a career-threatening injury.

