Renee Paquette reacts to why WWE Superstars have a weird way of watching TV (Exclusive) 

WWE shows often feature backstage segments with superstars watching TV from an odd angle. It's a strange practice for wrestlers to stand sideways and look incredibly uncomfortable while staring at a television screen.

Renee Paquette, who has been through the WWE system, was also clueless about why the promotion positioned talent that way during specific segments.

The former WWE personality is one of the panelists for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and she was asked about the promotion's unusual TV-watching style.

While Paquette didn't know the real reason behind the move, she did have a reasonable theory, as she explained below:

"Couldn't tell you! I have no idea (laughs)! I know it's so weird; it's like when you're playing house sort of, you're like pantomiming watching TV instead of actually watching it. It's odd. And I understand, obviously, when you're doing television, and you're performing in some capacity, you've got to like, open up to the camera more, so that everybody could see you and they could see your reaction. It's more of that, I believe, it's more for the audience to see somebody kind of trying to watch the monitor, but they are not really able to see all that much. I don't know! I have no idea!" stated Paquette. [18:52 - 19:36]

The former WWE announcer is open to returning to wrestling

In addition to presenting her choices for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Renee Paquette also shared an update regarding her return to pro wrestling broadcasting.

Paquette has kept herself busy since leaving WWE in 2020, but she still misses being around wrestlers and would be open to working with any company provided the offer is enticing enough.

"So, I've been really busy, but that doesn't mean that I'm not open to the opportunity of working with another wrestling company. It just depends on what the situation was, who it was; you know, I love wrestling," said Renee.

Paquette has several plans lined up in her career, as she noted, but a long-awaited comeback to the wrestling world can't be ruled out for the former backstage interviewer.

