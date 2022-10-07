Renee Young (AKA Renee Paquette) lands job outside wrestling

Renee Young (AKA Renee Paquette), a former WWE broadcaster and host of the popular podcast "The Sessions," has landed a new role with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since she departed from WWE, Renee hasn't been part of another wrestling promotion. But the former commentator doesn't shy away from offering her views on the events in AEW, where her husband, Jon Moxley, is the world champion. Interestingly, Cincinnati is Mox's hometown as well.

The NFL team announced that the former WWE star will be hosting her own series, "Renee All Dey."

"Introducing a new series with @ReneePaquette, Renée All Dey. Full interview coming soon."

Renee replied to the NFL franchise stating that she was "psyched" to join the Bengals and host her series.

"so freaking psyched to join the @Bengals and have my own series with them! Renée All Dey coming soon!"

You can check out the tweets below:

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals Introducing a new series with @ReneePaquette , Renée All Dey. Full interview coming soon. Introducing a new series with @ReneePaquette, Renée All Dey. Full interview coming soon.

Fans react to the announcement regarding Renee Young

It looks like fans are excited to hear that Renee will be joining the Bengals to host this new series. Many fans considered this great news, with some references to her husband, Jon Moxley.

One fan called it an "epic pairing."

While another fan said that the Bengals could invite Renee and Jon Moxley to watch the game.

There were a couple of references to Jon Moxley.

Another fan claimed that Renee was the only person suited for the job.

While very little is known about the series, it looks like fans are very excited to witness Renee showcase her great personality and interviewing skills.

What's your take on Renee Young's new role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes