Renee Young compares being slapped in WWE to Will Smith at The Oscars

Former WWE commentator Renee Young has compared the time she was slapped by Maryse in WWE to the recent event of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

American actor Will Smith, who won his first Oscar yesterday, rushed onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock. The incident took place after Chris Rock jokingly compared Jada Pinkett Smith's hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the movie G.I. Jane.

Renee Young once slapped The Miz on an episode of SmackDown. The Miz's wife Maryse returned with a slap for hitting her husband. A Twitter user recently opined that Maryse's slap was harder than that of Will Smith's. The podcaster took note of the tweet and reshared it, commenting that Smith winded up from 20 paces back.

Renee Young reveals why she was never allowed to wrestle by WWE

Renee Young shed light on why she never wrestled in WWE despite not being afraid to do so.

The popular commentator appeared on an episode of the Getting Over podcast. During the show, the Canadian star revealed that the promotion did not want to harm her work as a broadcaster and her on-screen personality. She also mentioned that WWE was highly protective of her.

"The way that I see it anyways, I think with the success I was able to have with WWE as just a broadcaster and as a personality, I think that the higher-ups in WWE valued what I brought to the table. They were afraid of tarnishing that by letting me get involved in the storylines and not be taken so seriously, or to be made the butt-end of a joke or something," - said Renee.

