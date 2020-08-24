Renee Young confirms that she is leaving WWE at SummerSlam 

The SummerSlam kickoff panel, as expected, featured Renee Young but she wasn't in her usual role as the host. Charly Caruso took over the hosting duties as Young was one of the special guests.

Caruso put over Young as one of the pioneers in the WWE during the customary introductions. Renee Young then confirmed that tonight was her final show in the WWE.

Here's what Renee Young said while confirming her WWE exit:

"Guys, I'm so excited to be here doing my last hurrah"

Renee Young's WWE career

The news of Renee Young's WWE departure has been widely discussed over the past few days, and there were rumors of WWE giving her a farewell at SummerSlam.

Renee Young gave notice to WWE last week, and she agreed to work the SummerSlam PPV before ending her 8-year stint in the WWE.

Young joined WWE in 2012, and she rose to become one of the most likeable personalities in the company. She became the first woman to join the commentary team in WWE history when she filled in for Jonathan Coachman on RAW in August 2018. She became a full-time commentator in September that year. However, she was moved to SmackDown as a special contributor in 2019. She was most recently the host of WWE Backstage before FOX discontinued the show.

What's next for Renee Young?

If you want to send Renee Young off on a high, use the #ThankYouRenee hashtag.



Whatever she does next, there's no doubt in my mind she's going to crush it.#WWE #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/ZTUUGUAGWh — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 23, 2020

There are, of course, many questions with regards to Renee Young's future following her WWE departure. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Renee Young possibly working with AEW or hosting for the promotion is inevitable. However, that may not happen anytime soon as Renee Young does have a no-compete clause in her WWE contract.

Several other media companies are also interested in hiring Renee Young owing to her impressive work in the WWE. ESPN wanted to sign Young years ago while FOX has always been high on her work.

Renee Young's memorable WWE career comes to an end, but the future seems bright for the 34-year-old personality even during the pandemic.

We wish Renee Young nothing but the best for all her future endeavours. #ThankYouRenee!

