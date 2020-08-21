Person close to the situation reportedly reveals Renee Young's AEW status following WWE exit

Renee Young is all set to leave the WWE and SummerSlam is expected to be her final show in the company.

Dave Meltzer revealed several details on Renee Young's WWE departure and her future on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As reported earlier, Renee Young gave notice last week, and naturally enough, the speculation is that she could end up working for AEW due to her husband Jon Moxley being the top star in WWE's rival promotion.

Dave Meltzer noted that AEW was reportedly unaware of Renee Young leaving WWE until after the report was out in the public domain. AEW didn't know about Renee Young's intentions to leave despite Jon Moxley's close ties with the company.

A person close to the situation said that Renee Young 'doing something or hosting something for AEW' is inevitable. However, as of this writing, there is no deal in place between Young and AEW. It was added that everyone in AEW knows Renee Young.

Even if Renee Young decides to work for AEW, it won't happen anytime soon as her WWE deal has a 'serious non-compete clause.'

The reason why Renee Young has decided to leave WWE

Dave Meltzer had previously given a gist of the reason that contributed to Renee Young's decision to quit WWE. It all came down to the COVID-19 situation, wherein Renee Young went public about her positive diagnosis without the company's knowledge.

It was earlier reported that none of the top executives, including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Mark Carano, and Kevin Dunn, contacted her to ask her about her well-being. Meltzer reiterated the report in the Newsletter by writing that none of the top WWE officials spoke to her even though several days had passed since she had gone public about her COVID-19 status. Several other people in the company who tested positive for COVID-19 also had similar stories to share.

As stated, Renee Young will finish her stint in the company this week; however, she has agreed to work through SummerSlam weekend.

Young has also already been presented with many exciting offers outside of professional wrestling in the past. The popular personality should have no problems landing on her feet after WWE. Young has also been working on a cookbook, and the project could also take up a major chunk of her time.

Renee Young working with AEW, however, is said to be inevitable, but it may not happen anytime soon due to the clause in her WWE contract.