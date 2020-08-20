Possible reason why Renee Young is leaving WWE finally revealed

As reported by PWInsider and corroborated by various outlets and sources, Renee Young is all set to leave the WWE after an 8-year stint in the company.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed more details about the impending WWE departure of Renee Young.

Dave Meltzer revealed that Renee Young gave her notice last week and SummerSlam weekend will be her final weekend with the company.

It was noted there is uncertainty whether the WWE would let Renee Young say her final goodbyes on air during the show. WWE has historically not allowed its talent and employees to bid farewell on-screen; albeit a few exceptions.

As the word of her leaving is now out in the open, it would be interesting to see if WWE addresses the story during the show:

"She gave notice last week. This weekend coming up is her last weekend with the company, which would be interesting to see what role they have or, normally they don't let people say goodbye, but we'll see. Generally speaking, on something like a SummerSlam, she is usually the head of the pre-show panel. So, you know, we'll see if they put her on. The word is out that she's gone, so they decide not to but I don't know."

The possible reason why Renee Young is leaving WWE

When it comes to the reason behind her exit, Dave Meltzer said that it's safe to say that the entire COVID-19 situation might have played a massive role in Renee Young's decision to leave.

Dave Meltzer had reported in the Newsletter at the end of June that several top WWE Executives, including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Kevin Dunn and Mark Carrano, did not contact Renee Young following her announcement that she had COVID-19.

Meltzer added on the latest edition of the WOR that many people in the company who tested positive for COVID-19 did not get calls from the top people in the WWE. It was also mentioned that many of them were unhappy as well.

"As far as the reason, I mean, if you look at the timing, I think it's pretty safe to say that the whole COVID thing is probably a huge part of this, just you know, again, she wasn't the only one. There were a lot of people who got COVID and a lot of people never got calls from the top people in the company and several of them were unhappy, but you know her situation is different."

Renee Young's future after she leaves WWE

As far as Renee Young's future after WWE is concerned, Meltzer was confident that the popular on-air personality will land on her feet as she would ideally get a lot of offers. Young may not be able to pick her next destination due to the pandemic, but her exemplary track record and work ethic will attract many lucrative offers.

"She's going to have offers; I don't think that there is any question whether she is going to land on her feet somewhere. Where would that be? It could be many places. A lot of people are afraid to leave, and her husband has got a great-paying job, and again, like I said, she is going to be able to work wherever. I'm not saying she would be able to pick, 'Ahh, I can work anywhere in the world'. I'm not saying that, and it is a tough time you know when you look at these media companies, and most of them are cutting, and they are not adding, but alright so. Two years go, probably because of the nature of it, she would have had more offers, in theory than she has now, but she will get offers from places. She will land on her feet. I think that is pretty much a given really."

SummerSlam is reportedly Renee Young's final date in the WWE but will the company address her departure and allow her to have a fitting farewell? Could WWE, instead, choose to send her off silently? Also, where do you think Renee Young goes next? Could she join her husband Jon Moxley in AEW or would a big media house such as ESPN sign her up? Only time will tell.