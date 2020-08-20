Triple H reacts to Renee Young's WWE departure

WWE Hall of Famer and senior producer of NXT Triple H recently sat down for a pre-NXT TakeOver: XXX conference call and spoke about several topics. One of the questions asked to The Game was about the impending departure of Renee Young from WWE. It was reported earlier that Renee Young has already given notice to WWE about her exit.

Answering the question, Triple H refused to comment on the status of Renee Young with WWE but also praised her and her contribution to WWE over the years.

"Yeah, I won't comment on the status of Renee and I'll let Renee deal with that on her terms. But as far as her as a person and as a part of WWE, it's been awesome. And she has been a large part of this, I personally enjoyed working with her tremendously and it's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. And I thought she's done an amazing job of all of them. I'll let her handle the rest of it but as far as her contribution, they've been awesome."

Renee Young in WWE

Renee Young signed with WWE in 2012 and has various roles in the company. Throughout her eight-year career with WWE, she has been a backstage interviewer, pay-per-view panelist, talk show host, commentator for Monday Night RAW, and was also part of the main cast of Season 6 of Total Divas.

Last year, she started hosting WWE Backstage on FS1 where she was joined by Booker T, Paige, CM Punk, and other WWE Superstars. Earlier this year, Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 but has now recovered and is back to work.

Fans have started speculating what's next for Renee Young and we'll have to wait from an official statement from her to find that out.

