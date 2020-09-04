Renee Young finally reveals what she told Vince McMahon on her last day in WWE

Renee Young is no longer a WWE employee. Like many former WWE workers, the former RAW commentator has also been giving several interviews in which she has talked about her time in the company.

The popular personality appeared on The Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch and spoke on various topics, including her final conversations with many high-ranking WWE officials before she left the company.

Renee Young revealed that she was in constant touch with Michael Cole, who, in turn, took the conversations to Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Kevin Dunn. Young noted that she only had to give two weeks notice to the company as she was not under a talent contract.

Renee Young says that the WWE management respected her decision to leave

Renee Young also revealed that she went up to Vince McMahon and said goodbye to the WWE boss on her last day in the WWE. Young hadn't had any conversations with the WWE officials before her final day, but she did explain that the WWE management understood the reasoning behind her decision to leave.

Renee Young said that WWE didn't have anything for her to do at that given time to match her skill set. Here's what Young revealed:

"I was talking to [Michael] Cole about everything, keeping him in the loop on how I was feeling, and he was taking those conversations and talking to Hunter, Vince, and Kevin Dunn, and letting them know. I wasn't under a talent contract at that point, I was an employee, so I only had to give two weeks notice. It was really a different situation. It was odd being like, 'here is my two weeks notice for this job I've been doing forever.' I didn't talk to -- I texted with Hunter and Steph, and I went and said bye to Vince and Kevin Dunn on my last day; other than that, I had no conversations with them up until my last day. Everyone knew where we were at, and they understood. With my skillset, they just don't really have a thing for me to do right now. They respected where I was coming from." H/t Fightful

Advertisement

Renee Young worked in the WWE for eight fruitful years, and there are naturally rumors about a possible AEW signing. The former WWE backstage interviewer also addressed the rumor during a separate interview.

What's next for Renee Young? We should get the answer in due time.