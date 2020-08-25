Renee Young on meeting her husband, Jon Moxley, in WWE

Renee Young has been reflecting on her eight-year journey as a WWE employee. It was announced last night at WWE SummerSlam that Renee Young would be departing the promotion after nearly a decade.

Renee Young made her final WWE appearance on the SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff Show and has been thanking her WWE colleagues, friends and fans.

In an open letter penned by the former RAW broadcaster for The Players Tribune, Renee Young also reflected on meeting her husband, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley, during their tenure with WWE.

Jon Moxley and Renee Young began dating in 2013 and were married in 2017 at their Las Vegas home in an impromptu ceremony. When discussing her WWE career over the past eight years, Renee Young described meeting Moxley as "the last piece of the puzzle":

"All kidding aside, though…. that’s really the last piece of the puzzle here, I think. When I think of everything WWE has meant to me — when I think about what this job and this business and this life have given me? It’s impossible for me to even do the math on it, without factoring in the craziest and most romantic and most perfect gift of them all: WWE gave me Jon. I was never one of those girls who was like, “OMG, who is my husband going to be???” But it’s so funny: I met Jon, we hit it off, and it was just like….. man. That was that, you know? It was meant to be."

Renee Young on having the "best husband"

When discussing her relationship with Jon Moxley, Renee Young reflected about how lucky she feels she is.

Describing the married couple as "soulmates", Young mused about the odds of two people, one from Toronto and one from Cincinnati, meeting each other just because of a professional wrestling company:

"Now I think about it all the time, though, how damn lucky I am: to have the best husband — to have this driven and focused and all-hearted guy by my side. And yet the thing I think about just as much, and really can’t avoid thinking about, is how damn lucky we were: to have been in this position to cross each other’s paths in the first place. Like I’ll just sit there and I’ll think about what the odds are of any of it — that these two people, one from Toronto and one from Cincinnati, would now be happily married, would now be soulmates, would now be living their best life in Las Vegas……. riding off into the sunset together……. all because of some wrestling company in Stamford, Connecticut?!? I really don’t know. I really, really, really don’t know. But I’m so glad."

