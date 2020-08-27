Renee Young is ready to return to WWE for a very interesting showdown 

Renee Young recently bid farewell to the WWE after eight eventful years in the company. The popular personality was a guest on the latest edition of The Bump.

Several WWE Superstars sent video messages to Renee Young, and one of them was from Bayley. The SmackDown Women's Champion, in her distinct style, joked that if Renee Young misses her, she could always come back for a showdown at RAW Underground.

Young reacted to Bayley's challenge by agreeing to return before promising that she would 'slap the bob right off Bayley's cute little head.'

Solid banter, we must say!

Here's what Bayley said in the video message, followed by Renee Young's response:

"But you know if you miss me, you know where to find me dog! Raw Underground! I challenged you at WrestleMania! I challenge you to Raw Underground, and you up and left! Come back, dude! What you got, Renee?! Where's that Superkick at?! Let's go! Let's go! Let's go!"

I will return for this. An exclusive engagement where I slap the bob right off her cute little head! 😂😭

Renee Young's future and her next project following WWE exit

SummerSlam was Renee Young's final night in the WWE as she confirmed her WWE exit during the Kickoff show of the PPV.

There is a lot of speculation with regards to Renee Young's future. A report suggests that Renee Young working with AEW in some capacity in the future, seems inevitable.

Young could also have a plethora of offers from various other media biggies. Fox and ESPN have always been high on Renee Young's work, and possible offers could be on the table; however, nothing has been confirmed.

Young's next project, however, is a cookbook, and she revealed more details about the same during her appearance on The Bump:

"So I just finished doing my cookbook, which I guess I can announce the title of it here - I don't think I've publicly said it, but it's gonna be called Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously, and Drinking Copiously. The book will be coming out probably not until closer to the spring. And, yeah, it's gonna have like 70 recipes in there, it's all foods, some cocktails. I had a blast writing it. It was really fun to re-connect with the writing side; I didn't get to do much of that in WWE. So it was fun to re-connect with my voice in that sense." H/t CageSideSeats