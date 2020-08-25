Renee Young reveals incredible message Stone Cold Steve Austin sent her during her bout with COVID-19

On the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show, Renee Young confirmed that she was leaving WWE after an eight-year-long career. During her run in the WWE, Young has broken barriers and made history as an announcer. Renee Young has interacted with some of the greatest WWE Superstars during her time in WWE. She recalled one such interaction with the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin when she was down with COVID-19.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's message to Renee Young

Since her departure from WWE, Renee Young has taken every opportunity possible to show how grateful she is to the company as well as the people she has come across. In a post, she hinted at her future plans and the name she would go by.

On the Player's Tribune, Renee Young personally thanked many individuals who made her WWE run memorable. In the post, the former WWE announcer told her fans about an interaction between her and Stone Cold Steve Austin when she was suffering from COVID-19.

"Like — earlier this year, I got sick with COVID. And I’m lying there in bed, just sort of like, UGH. BLAH. BLECH. Everything sucks. I feel terrible. And then suddenly my phone rings. And I reach over and grab it, and look at it. And on the caller name it just says: STEVE AUSTIN. And I’m just like in this COVID daze, still, you know, so I’m only about halfway there. But I pick it up. And I’m like, “Umm….. hello, Mr….. sir?” “HEY KID, IT’S STEVE HERE. JUST WANTED TO MAKE SURE YOU’RE ALRIGHT. WANTED TO CALL ABOUT WHAT YOUR SYMPTOMS ARE LIKE, SEE WHAT’S WHAT. KNOW YOU’RE STAYING TOUGH.” Oh, right, OK, for sure. It’s just Stone Cold Steve Austin — checking in. He wants to see how my COVID is doing. Totally normal!!"

Stone Cold Steve Austin was last seen on WWE TV when WWE celebrated 3:16 Day on an episode of WWE RAW. On the show, The Texas Rattlesnake shared a beer with Byron Saxton before giving him a Stunner. He then shared a beer with Becky Lynch and The Street Profits before Stunning The Street Profits.