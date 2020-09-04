Renee Young reveals why WWE initially denied her request to be released

Two weeks ago, at WWE SummerSlam, Renee Young officially said farewell to the WWE Universe on the PPV's Kickoff Show. Renee Young thanked the fans and many other WWE personnel for their support and making her stay on WWE pleasurable.

Renee Young played a key role in uplifting the status of women in WWE. She was the first woman to call an entire episode of WWE RAW. When she had announced that she was leaving the WWE, many female Superstars took to social media to thank her for her contribution to WWE's women's division.

Renee Young on why WWE didn't allow her to leave earlier

Renee Young spoke with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch earlier. On the show, Young said that she had requested WWE for her release several months ago, but the company didn't let her leave at the time. Renee Young also noted that in retrospect, she isn't upset with the company as it proved to be a great learning experience.

“When I had actually thought about leaving WWE several years ago and I was not granted my release at the time because I was under a talent contract but they wouldn’t let me out of that contract, and it turned out to be a good thing. I got to do a ton of stuff beyond that-that I wouldn’t have the career that I have today had I not been there for the past three years. But as I sort of accepted that I’m like, ‘Okay, I am gonna be here for longer. What are these other opportunities and these other things that I’m gonna get to do here?’ I’ve also accumulated this knowledge of wrestling that I’m not gonna be able to use anywhere else so, to just throw that away seems like a waste of the past almost decade, you know?”

In the week, Renee Young has appeared on many interviews. in one interview, she spoke about how she misses working with her husband and that it was hard to act like he didn't exist because her works for a rival promotion. In the same interview, Renee Young addressed her AEW status.